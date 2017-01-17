Aaron Wise enjoying the life of a professional golfer
The eight months since Wise won the NCAA individual golf title and helped Oregon to the team national championship, on the Ducks' home course in Eugene, have gone by quickly. Wise played in the U.S. Open last June, he spent most of the rest of the summer on the Canadian tour, and while he's technically a member of the Web.com feeder tour, the former star of Corona Santiago High is showing he can hang with the big boys.
