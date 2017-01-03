A journeyman's career in golf hasn't dampened Rod Pampling's passion for the game
Despite being the oldest player in the field at last week's SBS Tournament of Champions, 47-year-old Rod Pampling didn't feel out of place. Age isn't an issue for the gritty Australian, as he proved in November on the 72nd hole of the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec '16
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC