A different look in paradise at Sony Open
From a golf course on the side of a mountain to one along the shores just east of Waikiki Beach, the 21 players at both PGA Tour stops in Hawaii will never see two tracks more different in consecutive weeks. Walking is much more enjoyable at the Sony Open, where the only elevation is walking up a few steps to the tee box.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|11 hr
|stellapope
|4
|Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho...
|Dec 29
|Jimbo
|1
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec '16
|Mike Klais
|1
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov '16
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov '16
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC