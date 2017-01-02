10 more Malaysians qualify for Maybank tournament

PETALING JAYA: Another 10 local golfers have sealed their tickets to the Maybank Championship at the Saujana Golf and Country Club from Feb 9-12. R. Nachimuthu, Sukree Othman, Khor Kheng Hwai, Airil Rizman Zahari, M. Sasidaran, Kemarol Baharin, Iylia Jamil, Low Khai Jei, S. Siva Chandhran and Wilson Choo will all feature in the US$3mil showpiece by virtue of being the top 10 Malaysians in the 2016 PGM Tour Order of Merit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.