10 more Malaysians qualify for Mayban...

10 more Malaysians qualify for Maybank tournament

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

PETALING JAYA: Another 10 local golfers have sealed their tickets to the Maybank Championship at the Saujana Golf and Country Club from Feb 9-12. R. Nachimuthu, Sukree Othman, Khor Kheng Hwai, Airil Rizman Zahari, M. Sasidaran, Kemarol Baharin, Iylia Jamil, Low Khai Jei, S. Siva Chandhran and Wilson Choo will all feature in the US$3mil showpiece by virtue of being the top 10 Malaysians in the 2016 PGM Tour Order of Merit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Golf Channel to air 15-hour Tiger Woods maratho... Dec 29 Jimbo 1
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec 6 Mike Klais 1
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Dec 4 Dewey 3
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov '16 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov '16 Will Dockery 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,522,865

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC