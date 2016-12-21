What the world's best golfers hope to...

What the world's best golfers hope to find under their trees this holiday season

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: CBS Sports

'Tis the season to hand out fake Christmas presents to professional golfers. Given the amount of money tossed around at the very top of the sport these days, none of these athletes actually need anything tangible, but what if we could hypothetically gift them something money can't buy? What if we could give Adam Scott a putter that magically made every seven-footer he looked at? Or what if we could give Bubba Watson a more calm demeanor to take with him on the course? These are fun scenarios to think about because every golfer has at least one hole in his game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec 6 Mike Klais 1
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Dec 4 Dewey 3
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov 30 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
YouTube video review Nov 28 LeeH 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC