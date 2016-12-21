What the world's best golfers hope to find under their trees this holiday season
'Tis the season to hand out fake Christmas presents to professional golfers. Given the amount of money tossed around at the very top of the sport these days, none of these athletes actually need anything tangible, but what if we could hypothetically gift them something money can't buy? What if we could give Adam Scott a putter that magically made every seven-footer he looked at? Or what if we could give Bubba Watson a more calm demeanor to take with him on the course? These are fun scenarios to think about because every golfer has at least one hole in his game.
