Top-5 Moments of 2015-16 PGA Tour Season: #2. The Waste Management Phoenix Open
With a few weeks until the PGA Tour returns, here's a look back at 2015-16 season's top moments, as on this occasion we focus on The Waste Management Phoenix Open. As the PGA Tour takes a few weeks off and won't return again until January, now seemed like the perfect time to look back at the season that just passed.
