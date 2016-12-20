Top 10 amateur golf moments of 2016

From impressive doubles by Curtis Luck and Eun Jeong Song , to Noah Goodwin and Paphangkorn Tavatanakit capturing the AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year awards, 2016 was a memorable year in amateur golf. Scott Gregory, a 21-year-old from Portsmouth, England, worked at Portsmouth Driving Range this year to support his amateur-golf career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.