Tiger Woods watches his tee shot during the final round at the Hero World Challenge. Photo: AP
Former world number one joins real estate mogul for 18 holes at the International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida having only just returned from a 15-month injury lay-off Tiger Woods, who played golf three years ago with Barack Obama, played 18 holes on Friday with Donald Trump at the real estate mogul's Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Woods, who will celebrate his 41st birthday on December 30, returned to competition this month after a 15-month injury lay-off.
