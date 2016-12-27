Tiger Woods Chicago golf course design reportedly planned without public input
It was a big win when Tiger Woods was announced as lead designer for a project that will merge two Chicago golf courses into one premium public venue. The project will bring a high-value golf course adjacent to the $500 million Barack Obama Presidential Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec 6
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec 4
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov 30
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|YouTube video review
|Nov 28
|LeeH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC