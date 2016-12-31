Tiger turns 41 with comeback plans for 2017
Tiger Woods celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday, the 14-time major winner having already made a comeback from a 466-day back surgery layoff with hopes of recapturing success. vent in early December to benefit his charity foundation, and fan interest remains high even though he has only showed glimpses of the form that made him a must-see attraction for years.
