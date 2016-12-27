Tiger hits the links with Donald Trump
Tiger Woods, who played golf three years ago with Barack Obama, played 18 holes on Friday with Donald Trump at the real estate mogul's Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Woods, who will celebrate his 41st birthday on December 30, returned to competition this month after a 15-month injury layoff.
