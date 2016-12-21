The wacky sports year that was - Part 3
The Intercontinental at Double Bay, where a bug was found in the All Blacks team meeting room. Photo / Brett Phibbs Chris Rattue reviews the stranger stories of the sporting year including the player who didn't know which his new club was to the bug in the All Blacks' hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec 6
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec 4
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov 30
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|YouTube video review
|Nov 28
|LeeH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC