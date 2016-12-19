Thanks in part to the election, 'surreal' is the word of the year
Online searches for the definition of "surreal" spiked after several major worldwide events this year, especially the U.S. presidential election, making it the word of the year, according to dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster. Thanks in part to the election, 'surreal' is the word of the year Online searches for the definition of "surreal" spiked after several major worldwide events this year, especially the U.S. presidential election, making it the word of the year, according to dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec 6
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec 4
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov 30
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|YouTube video review
|Nov 28
|LeeH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC