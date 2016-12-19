Online searches for the definition of "surreal" spiked after several major worldwide events this year, especially the U.S. presidential election, making it the word of the year, according to dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster. Thanks in part to the election, 'surreal' is the word of the year Online searches for the definition of "surreal" spiked after several major worldwide events this year, especially the U.S. presidential election, making it the word of the year, according to dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster.

