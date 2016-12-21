Teen golf sensation Aditi Ashok makes waves in breakthrough year
Eighteen-year-old Aditi Ashok was the brightest star on the country's golfing circuit this year and was fittingly named the Ladies European Tour's Rookie of the Year for becoming the first Indian to win two back-to-back titles in her first year on the tour. IMAGE: Golfer Aditi Ashok lit up the Indian golf scene with her consistent performances through the year.
