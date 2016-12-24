Taylor made: Senior looking forward to college softball

Arv Koontz, For The Tribune/ Seymour High School senior Faith Rebber, front center, signed to play softball at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon. Attending the signing were, front left, Dave Urbanski, assistant athletics director at SHS, and Faith's father, Gregg; and in back from left are her travel team coaches, Crystal Lucas, Craig Sims and Darren Lucas, and new SHS varsity softball coach Jerry Burton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.