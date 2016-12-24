Taylor made: Senior looking forward to college softball
Arv Koontz, For The Tribune/ Seymour High School senior Faith Rebber, front center, signed to play softball at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon. Attending the signing were, front left, Dave Urbanski, assistant athletics director at SHS, and Faith's father, Gregg; and in back from left are her travel team coaches, Crystal Lucas, Craig Sims and Darren Lucas, and new SHS varsity softball coach Jerry Burton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec 6
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec 4
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov 30
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|YouTube video review
|Nov 28
|LeeH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC