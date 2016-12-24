Tabuena leads golf earners with P26.2 M

Miguel Tabuena was the most successful Filipino golfer of the year although a second win in the Asian Tour eluded him following his breakthrough victory on the Tour by winning the Philippine Open in 2015. Tabuena, 21, the country's top golfer but ranked 152nd in the latest world rankings, was a virtual money machine in the year that is about to end, winning wads of money both in local and international tournaments.

