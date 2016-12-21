Sean Dadey's 26 points spark Westhill...

Sean Dadey's 26 points spark Westhill handling of C-NS

17 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

An early nine-point deficit caused no panic from Westhill on Thursday night in the opening semifinal contest of the Bottar Leone Holiday Classic at CBA, as the Warriors stormed ahead and finished off Cicero-North Syracuse , 67-44. The Northstars opened up hot, jumping out 13-4 in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but then Westhill junior Sean Dadey got going and the team defense locked down.

Read more at The Post-Standard.

