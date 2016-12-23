Rizal wins a golf buggy with his hole-in-one effort

Super effort: Mohd Rizal Amin with the golf buggy he won for hitting a hole-in-one at the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship in Thailand yesterday. PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's Mohd Rizal Amin registered the first hole-in-one of his career on his way to an opening three-under 68 at the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship in Thailand.

