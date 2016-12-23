Rizal wins a golf buggy with his hole-in-one effort
Super effort: Mohd Rizal Amin with the golf buggy he won for hitting a hole-in-one at the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship in Thailand yesterday. PETALING JAYA: Malaysia's Mohd Rizal Amin registered the first hole-in-one of his career on his way to an opening three-under 68 at the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship in Thailand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec 6
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec 4
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov 30
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|YouTube video review
|Nov 28
|LeeH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC