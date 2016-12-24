Pro golfer Jeff Sluman, wife, sell Hinsdale mansion for $4 million

Professional golfer Jeff Sluman and his wife, Linda, on Thursday sold their 9,000-square-foot, custom-built mansion in east Hinsdale for $4 million - making it the highest-priced residential real estate sale in DuPage County in 2016. The sale price topped the previous high-priced DuPage sale of the year, which was the $3.725 million sale of a four-bedroom, 4,959-square-foot mansion in Oak Brook in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.