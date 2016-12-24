Pro golfer Jeff Sluman, wife, sell Hi...

Pro golfer Jeff Sluman, wife, sell Hinsdale mansion for $4 million

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chicago Tribune

Professional golfer Jeff Sluman and his wife, Linda, on Thursday sold their 9,000-square-foot, custom-built mansion in east Hinsdale for $4 million - making it the highest-priced residential real estate sale in DuPage County in 2016. The sale price topped the previous high-priced DuPage sale of the year, which was the $3.725 million sale of a four-bedroom, 4,959-square-foot mansion in Oak Brook in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec 6 Mike Klais 1
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Dec 4 Dewey 3
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov 30 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
YouTube video review Nov 28 LeeH 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,939

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC