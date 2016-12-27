The Waste Management Phoenix Open on Tuesday got four big commitments for the 2017 golf tournament: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. Phil Mickelson leads latest Waste Management Phoenix Open commitments The Waste Management Phoenix Open on Tuesday got four big commitments for the 2017 golf tournament: Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed.

