'I still have the passion': Lorie Kane reflects on Hall of Fame golf career
Charlottetown native Lorie Kane says she tries to model herself after Nancy Lopez and the late Arnold Palmer. Charlottetown's Lorie Kane was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame last summer and in January, she'll be inducted into the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame.
