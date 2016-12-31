Hannah O'Sullivan to play college golf at Duke, starting in fall 2017
O'Sullivan, 18, told Golfweek she plans to enroll at Duke in the fall of 2017 and begin competing for the Blue Devils. The 2015 U.S. Women's Amateur champion and former top-ranked amateur was originally slated to play for USC before turning down the scholarship to pursue an LPGA card.
