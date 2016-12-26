Gym beckons for Andrew Johnston - aka...

Gym beckons for Andrew Johnston - aka Beef - the cult golfer who relished hitting that cheeseburger

At the end of a year in which Andrew Johnston confirmed his cult status by smashing a cheeseburger off a tee with a driver, he intends to hit the gym. Whatever else can be said for certain about the maverick known as "Beef", it is obvious that he will never follow anyone's script.

