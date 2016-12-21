Golfer hilariously falls into frozen ...

Golfer hilariously falls into frozen over lake after chipping off the ice

Monday Dec 19 Read more: CBS Sports

This poor guy will never try this shot again. After taking a swing at a ball on ice , the guy slips, falls and goes through the ice into water colder than Sergio Garcia's putter at a major championship.

