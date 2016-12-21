GOLF: Ryder Cup ace Chris Wood pays i...

GOLF: Ryder Cup ace Chris Wood pays inspirational visit to the Glos county U18 squad

EUROPEAN Tour winner and Ryder Cup star Chris Wood made time to inspire some of Gloucestershire's best young golfers at the Burnham and Berrow Golf Club this week. Wood, from Bristol, came through the ranks as an amateur with the Gloucestershire Golf Union, and he was delighted to share his skills and experiences as he and a number of other professionals competed with the current U18 county boy's squad.

