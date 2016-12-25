Gavin slips to joint 34th after third...

Gavin slips to joint 34th after third round blip

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian golfer Gavin Kyle Green will be hard pressed to find some Christmas cheer in his bid to secure the Asian Development Tour Order of Merit crown after a disappointing round at the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship. The 22-year-old Malaysian slipped to a share of 34th with a third-round three-over 74 for a three-under 210 at the Rancho Charnvee Resorts and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima yesterday.

