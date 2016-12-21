FBI agent leaked details about Phil Mickelson insider trading case
An FBI agent is being investigated by the Department of Justice after he admitted to leaking information to reporters about an insider trading case involving golfer Phil Mickelson. While Mickelson was never charged with any wrongdoing himself, he did have to pay the roughly $1 million that he earned on an insider stock tip to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
