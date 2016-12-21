Donald Trump tees up for golf with Ti...

Donald Trump tees up for golf with Tiger Woods

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WVNY

As President-elect Donald Trump preps the opening drives of his administration, he'll pause Friday to play some golf with Tiger Woods. A transition source told CNN Thursday Trump will host Woods in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec 6 Mike Klais 1
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Dec 4 Dewey 3
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov 30 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
YouTube video review Nov 28 LeeH 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,943

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC