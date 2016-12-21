Donald Trump ditches reporters for golf course - with a break to...
Donald Trump ditches reporters AGAIN to enjoy a day on his golf course - with a break to watch himself on the locker room television A club member shared photos of Donald Trump's outing on Twitter and gave details of his activities during the day Reporters had not been advised of the visit; an aide said Trump had made a 'last minute trip' to the golf course Trump has in the past bashed President Barack Obama's love for the sport, but clearly enjoyed it on Saturday President-elect Donald Trump ditched his press pool once again Saturday - this time to enjoy a day out at his golf club in Jupiter, Florida.
