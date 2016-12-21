Could Thompson be the one who leads A...

Could Thompson be the one who leads Americans back to LPGA prominence?

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: ABC News

Coming off a 2016 season that saw two of its top players Lydia Ko and Ariya Jutanugarn combine for eight victories, including two majors, what's next for the LPGA Tour in the year ahead? ESPN.com senior golf writer Michael Collins: Lexi Thompson. She was the only American in the top 10 in scoring average in 2016, finishing 10th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Forty people were shot over the weekend despite... Dec 21 ThomasA 2
www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11) Dec 17 gplewis1 9
new Android Golf Fitting App Dec 6 Mike Klais 1
News Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h... Dec 4 Dewey 3
News Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12) Nov 30 ronaldrayners 49
News Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide Nov 30 Will Dockery 1
YouTube video review Nov 28 LeeH 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,331

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC