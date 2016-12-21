Bigger stakes produced better games in '16

In this April 4, 2016, file photo, Villanova's Kris Jenkins makes the game-winning 3-point shot during the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against North Carolina in Houston. FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2016, file photo, Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, returns during his victory over Rafael Nadal, of Spain, in their semifinal round match at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.