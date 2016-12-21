Best of 2016: Arnold Palmer
Palmer went to Wake Forest, where he became the individual medalist in the 1949 and 1950 NCAA Championships. He left school after the death of his close friend, Bud Worsham, who had been responsible for Palmer getting a golf scholarship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GolfChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty people were shot over the weekend despite...
|Dec 21
|ThomasA
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Dec 17
|gplewis1
|9
|new Android Golf Fitting App
|Dec 6
|Mike Klais
|1
|Tiger Woods returns amid varied expectations, h...
|Dec 4
|Dewey
|3
|Medicus scam and corporate irresponsibility... ... (May '12)
|Nov 30
|ronaldrayners
|49
|Getting to, leaving the RBC Heritage: A guide
|Nov 30
|Will Dockery
|1
|YouTube video review
|Nov 28
|LeeH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC