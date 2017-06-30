We cana t surrender to gang violence in Fresno

Pallbearers load the casket into the hearse outside Cornerstone Church where a memorial service was held for Janessa Danielle Ramirez on January 24, 2015 in Fresno. Janessa, 9, was killed by a stray round believed to be fired by a gang member as she stood with her mother outside a laundromat.

