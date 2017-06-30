Water main work will snarl a major Fr...

Water main work will snarl a major Fresno intersection

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Fresno High students cross McKinley between Palm and Wishon. The intersection of McKinley and Palm will be under construction for about a week starting July 5, 2017, for the installation of a new city water pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fresno county is poor 11 hr speedy delivery 1
facebook gag order by fbi 11 hr dork hero 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... Mon MUSLIMs R PAGANS 4
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Mon ACLU 85
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Sun Oh yea 555 69
Nessa C Jul 1 She 3
Mims missing returns Jun 28 courtmarshall saga 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Fresno County was issued at July 04 at 7:35AM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,585 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC