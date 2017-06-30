Watch Snoop Dogg sing along to Fashawna s a Californiaa

Watch Snoop Dogg sing along to Fashaw...

Very likely, you've never given much thought to what Snoop Dogg listens to in his car while driving around on the Fourth of July. But the rap icon put up a series of videos on his Instagram yesterday, so now we know: It's Fresno rapper Fashawn.

