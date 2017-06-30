Two murders Wednesday bring city close to recent annual totals a " and ita s only July
Two homicides Wednesday brought this year's murder total in the city of Fresno to 37, just two off the annual totals from each of the previous two years. Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Thursday that neither of Wednesday's murders looks to be connected to gang rivalries.
