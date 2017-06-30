Police give details about central Fre...

Police give details about central Fresno homicide

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Yasmon Haynes sits as his attorney Margarita Martinez-Baly questions a robbery victim about his certainty in identifying Haynes as the suspect. Fresno police are seeking two suspects who stole furniture from a victim's porch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... 1 hr MUSLIMs R PAGANS 4
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) 15 hr ACLU 85
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) 21 hr Oh yea 555 69
Nessa C Jul 1 She 3
Mims missing returns Jun 28 courtmarshall saga 1
Edwin Young (Aug '12) Jun 27 Well I 93
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Jun 24 Ouchmyass 14
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Fresno County was issued at July 03 at 7:35PM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,704 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC