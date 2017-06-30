On the Road: Double your pleasure for...

On the Road: Double your pleasure for alluring summer vacation locales Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: RecordNET

To round out last week's six and to make an even dozen, here are six more alluring summer destinations. All suggestions are within about three hours of San Joaquin County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) 2 hr ACLU 86
john paul guzman the biggest fraud (Apr '14) 4 hr Heads up 47
Fresno county is poor Jul 4 speedy delivery 1
facebook gag order by fbi Jul 4 dork hero 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... Jul 3 MUSLIMs R PAGANS 4
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Jul 2 Oh yea 555 69
Mims missing returns Jun 28 courtmarshall saga 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Fresno County was issued at July 07 at 1:23PM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 282,309,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC