More than 900 animals rescued from an overheated truck trailer are up for adoption

Fresno Humane Animal Services is caring for more than 900 small animals rescued from an overheated truck trailer seized June 17 in Fresno. Initially, 18 animals died, and another 10 or so died since being rescued.

