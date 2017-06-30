Mike McGarvin, founder of the Poverello House homeless shelter, has died
McGarvin, known by many as "Papa Mike," began helping Fresno's homeless in 1973 when he first started serving peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches out of the back of his car. The Poverello House in downtown Fresno came from such efforts, and it has helped hundreds of homeless by providing shelter, food and a number of support services and programs to help get people off the streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|5 hr
|MUSLIMs R PAGANS
|4
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|19 hr
|ACLU
|85
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Oh yea 555
|69
|Nessa C
|Jul 1
|She
|3
|Mims missing returns
|Jun 28
|courtmarshall saga
|1
|Edwin Young (Aug '12)
|Jun 27
|Well I
|93
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Jun 24
|Ouchmyass
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC