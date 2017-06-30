Man dies in drive-by shooting in north-central Fresno
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood to the west of Fresno Yosemite International Airport. The man was standing on a sidewalk about 3 p.m. in a residential area along Cedar Avenue, near Wheldon, when the car pulled up.
