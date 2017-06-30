Luke from a Gilmore Girlsa and his ba...

Luke from a Gilmore Girlsa and his band coming to Fresno

12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Of course, this news applies to anyone who likes the "power blues/rock" music that Scott Patterson's SMITHRADIO band plays. But "Gilmore Girls" fans are loyal, passionate and will probably be so excited about this news that they'll buy up all the tickets before the July 17 concerts.

