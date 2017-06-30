Fourth of July traditions reign at the park and the lake

Geeno Mendez, 4, from Fresno, is all smiles as he and family cool off while enjoy the Fourth of July at Millerton Lake park Tuesday. Check out more on how Fresno-area folks planned to spend their holiday afternoon and evening, 3A Plenty of central San Joaquin Valley families took advantage of nearby parks and lakes on the Fourth of July, proving that a staycation isn't so bad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.