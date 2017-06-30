First he saw smoke. Then he saw flame...

First he saw smoke. Then he saw flames. Two Fresno families were in danger

A Fresno police officer was the first to see smoke and flames coming from a southwest Fresno home around 3 a.m. July 4. He got the residents out, along with residents of a home next door. The fire was contained mainly to the home's garage.

