Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects
AT&T Labs and its drone team came to Friant recently to demonstrate how drones and artificial intelligence software can be used to diagnose problems atop 100-foot towers. Over the weekend, engineers on the ground remotely operated the International Space Station's robotic arm to remove the Roll-Out Solar Array from the trunk of SpaceX's Dragon cargo vehicle.
