Calvin and Hobbes are ready to be ado...

Calvin and Hobbes are ready to be adopted

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Brothers Calvin and Hobbes are available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily . Call 559-222-0228.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fresno county is poor 11 hr speedy delivery 1
facebook gag order by fbi 11 hr dork hero 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... Mon MUSLIMs R PAGANS 4
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Mon ACLU 85
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Sun Oh yea 555 69
Nessa C Jul 1 She 3
Mims missing returns Jun 28 courtmarshall saga 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Fresno County was issued at July 04 at 7:35AM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,585 • Total comments across all topics: 282,239,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC