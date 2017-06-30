Backyard fire ignites carport, then h...

Backyard fire ignites carport, then home in Fresno

A two-alarm fire that began in the backyard of a vacant home Tuesday afternoon quickly lit a carport on fire and spread into the house, said Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Price. No injuries were reported after debris caught fire at 436 Fresno St., Price said.

