Backyard fire ignites carport, then home in Fresno
A two-alarm fire that began in the backyard of a vacant home Tuesday afternoon quickly lit a carport on fire and spread into the house, said Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Price. No injuries were reported after debris caught fire at 436 Fresno St., Price said.
