Ashley Swearengin highlights the Cent...

Ashley Swearengin highlights the Central Valley with new radio feature on KYNO, K-Jewel

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

During her run as mayor of Fresno, Ashley Swearengin became a recognized pro-Fresno voice; often extolling the virtures of the city and surrounding Central Valley in interviews and at public events. She continues in that role as the host of "Something to Think About," a new daily feature that starts today on K-Jewel 105.5 and 1430 KYNO .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fresno county is poor 14 hr speedy delivery 1
facebook gag order by fbi 14 hr dork hero 1
News 'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr... Mon MUSLIMs R PAGANS 4
Poll Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15) Mon ACLU 85
The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10) Sun Oh yea 555 69
Nessa C Jul 1 She 3
Mims missing returns Jun 28 courtmarshall saga 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Fresno County was issued at July 04 at 7:35AM PDT

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,843 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC