Work is wrapping outside Madera on the Fresno River Viaduct for high speed rail

13 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

This May update from the California High Speed Rail Authority shows progress on various construction projects in and around Fresno including two viaducts and the Tuolumne Street bridge near downtown Fresno. Demolition is underway of the old downtown Fresno Greyhound bus station on H Street.

