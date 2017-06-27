Work is wrapping outside Madera on the Fresno River Viaduct for high speed rail
This May update from the California High Speed Rail Authority shows progress on various construction projects in and around Fresno including two viaducts and the Tuolumne Street bridge near downtown Fresno. Demolition is underway of the old downtown Fresno Greyhound bus station on H Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mims missing returns
|7 hr
|courtmarshall saga
|1
|Edwin Young (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Well I
|93
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Jun 24
|Ouchmyass
|14
|chief marteen rivera fraud
|Jun 24
|conniving cop
|1
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|Jun 24
|Cabra Lee
|3
|The Vision Church (Ashlan) post 2 (Feb '15)
|Jun 22
|Tee moon
|19
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|Jun 21
|One nut post
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC