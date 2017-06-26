Woman rescued from canal near Fig Garden
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies and Fresno firefighters rescued a woman from the canal just west of Van Ness Avenue near Fig Garden on Monday morning. She was taken by ambulance for a check up at the hospital.
